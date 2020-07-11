Clovis man killed in solo motorcycle crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno County foothills

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Clovis man was killed Saturday morning in a solo motorcycle crash along Highway 168 in the Fresno County foothills, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported at 8:13 a.m. in the area of Highway 168 and Indian Camp Road, said Sgt. Matt Radke. The rider, identified as 20-year-old man from Clovis, had lost control of his bike and went off the roadway.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Radke said officers believe the rider’s speed was not “excessive” at the time of the crash and could have been inexperienced.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.