CHP: Firebaugh woman arrested in fatal DUI-related hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian along Hwy 180

MINKLER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Firebaugh woman was arrested early Sunday morning following a suspected fatal drunk driving-related hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian along Highway 180 near Minkler, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred around 2:30 a.m. when a 2000 Toyota driving eastbound on Highway 180 struck a 42-year-old woman east of Piedra Road, said spokesman Mike Salas. The driver of the Toyota then sped away from the scene.

A Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy who was near the area monitored the radio traffic and stopped the Toyota a short distance away.

The driver, identified as Kenia Rodriguez, 32, of Firebaugh, was arrested by CHP officers on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, Salas said. An investigation found that the pedestrian had been in a vehicle and stopped on the right shoulder for an unknown reason.

The woman then exited the vehicle and was walking within the shoulder and the roadway when she was struck.

Rodriguez was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of suspicion of felony DUI and hit-and-run.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.