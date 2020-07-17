CHP reports fatal crash near Road 200 in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A fatal traffic crash was reported Friday afternoon in Madera County in an area near Road 200 and Butterfield Stage Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported around 1:40 p.m. near Road 200, a road that reaches North Fork from Highway 41.

No other information was immediately available.

