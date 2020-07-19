CHP reports fatal crash in rural Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A fatality was reported in an early Sunday morning crash in rural Merced County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 4:15 a.m. in the area of Malta and Husman roads as emergency crews saw a vehicle that was partially submerged into a ditch.

The CHP said crews reported finding at least one person dead from the collision.

No other information was immediately available.

