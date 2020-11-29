CHP reports driver killed, passenger injured in suspected DUI-related crash in Oakhurst

OAKHURST, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A driver suspected of being under the influence was killed in a solo vehicle crash Saturday night in Oakhurst that also required a passenger to be airlifted to Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Road 426 and Meadow View Drive, said spokesman Jason Bettini. A 1998 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Jonathan Mulkey, 22, and occupied by a passenger, was heading west on Road 426 toward Meadow View at a high rate of speed.

The driver failed to keep the Tacoma on the road while approaching a curve, causing the pickup to go down an embankment and overturn.

Mulkey, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, suffered major head trauma and was declared dead at the scene, Bettini said. The passenger suffered moderate injuries and was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center.

The CHP reported that alcohol was suspected to be a factor in the crash.