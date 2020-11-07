CHP reports driver killed in head-on crash near Clovis

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A driver was killed in a head-on crash Saturday morning near Clovis, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers around 5:10 a.m. received a report of a two-vehicle wreck on Minnewawa Avenue near Shepherd Avenue, spokesman Mike Salas said. Emergency crews arrived to find a 2014 Cadillac SRX struck head-on by a 2002 Honda CRV.

The CRV was driving south on Minnewawa approaching Shepherd as it drifted into the northbound lane of the road, for reasons yet to be determined, and into the path of the Cadillac causing a head-on crash, the CHP reported.

Salas said the driver of the CRV, identified as a 30-year-old man, was taken to Clovis Community Medical Center where he was later declared dead. The Cadillac driver suffered minor injuries and was also taken to Clovis Community.

The Cadillac driver was not under the influence of drugs and alcohol, while the impairment of the CRV driver is currently unknown pending toxicology reports.

The investigation is ongoing.

