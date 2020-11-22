CHP reports at least 1 killed in Tulare County traffic crash

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — At least one person was killed in a traffic crash Sunday morning in rural Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A wreck involving a pickup truck pulling a trailer and a van was reported around 4:40 a.m. along Road 152 between Avenue 168 and Avenue 160 near Woodville.

No other information was immediately available.

