CHP reports at least 1 killed in Tulare County rollover crash

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — At least one person was killed Wednesday morning following a rollover crash in Tulare County between Visalia and Tulare, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported around 6 a.m. in the area of Road 92b and Avenue 264, just east of Highway 99. A vehicle had missed the curve in the road, went through a fence, and rolled over several times before landing on its wheels.
Following the collision, the CHP reported that a body was seen approximately 30 feet from the vehicle.
No other information was immediately available.
