CHP reports at least 1 killed in Merced County crash

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — At least one person was killed in a Thursday morning crash in Merced County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision, involving a black Chevrolet van and a gray Toyota sedan, was reported at 8:43 a.m. in the area of Bloss Avenue and Palm Street, between Delhi and Livingston.

One person had to be extricated out of a vehicle by emergency crews, the CHP reported. A patient was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto and another was transported to Emmanuel Medical Center in Turlock.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.