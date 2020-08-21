CHP reports at least 1 killed in Fresno County crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — At least one person was killed in a vehicle crash Friday in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A crash involving a Honda Civic and a utility box truck was reported around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Temperance and Central avenues.

An unidentified woman was driving the Civic north on Temperance and approached a stop sign at the intersection with Central, spokesman Mike Salas said. An Izuzu utility box truck was traveling east on Central approaching Temperance with the right of way.

The driver of the Civic failed to make a complete stop for the stop sign and drove directly into the path of the Izuzu.

Salas said the Izuzu struck the Civic, causing major damage to the driver-side of the car. Emergency crews arrived and pronounced the driver of the Honda dead.

The driver and passenger in the Izuzu were not injured in the crash.

The right front passenger of the Civic suffered major injuries and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

All parties invovled were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision, Salas said. Alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash. The investigation continues.

