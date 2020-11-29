CHP reports 4 injured in 3-car crash along Hwy 99 in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Four people suffered injuries ranging from major to moderate Saturday in a three-vehicle crash that followed a larger wreck along southbound Highway 99 in Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The first collision was reported around noon and involved nine vehicles along Highway 99 near Avenue 16, said spokesman Gregorio Rodriguez. The crash caused traffic to back up on the southbound lanes of the highway.

The second crash occurred around 1 p.m. and involved three vehicles along Highway 99 and Avenue 20 1/2.

The CHP reported that the second crash was caused by drivers that were caught off guard by the backup caused by the previous wreck and failed to stop in time due to driving too fast for road conditions.

Two of the victims suffered major injuries and were airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment, Rodriguez said. One victim was reported to have suffered broken bones, while another complained of pain to the chest, abdomen and pelvic area.

The other two victims suffered moderate injuries and were taken by ambulance to CRMC.

No other information was immediately available.