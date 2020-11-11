CHP reports 2 killed after pickup crashes into Kings County canal

(CHP Hanford Office)

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two men were killed Wednesday after the pickup truck they were in crashed into a canal along Highway 41 in Kings County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck was reported around 5 a.m. along Highway 41 near Quebec Avenue. A pickup truck involved crashed into an adjacent canal.

Two men that were in the pickup were pronounced dead, the CHP reported. They were found to have not been wearing seatbelts.

No other information was immediately available.

