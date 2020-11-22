CHP reports 1 killed in fiery crash involving motorcycle and pickup near Tulare

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person was killed Saturday evening in a fiery crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup just south of Tulare, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported around 5:20 p.m. along Road 112 just north of Avenue 184. Emergency crews arrived to see the motorcycle involved in the crash engulfed in flames.

Tulare County Fire Department confirmed that one person was killed while another victim suffered only minor injuries.

No other information was immediately available.