CHP reports 1 killed in crash involving SUV & big rig along Hwy 99 in Merced

Local News

MERCED,Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An SUV driver was killed early Saturday morning after their vehicle was disabled from an earlier crash and was then struck by a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The first collision occurred around 3 a.m. along northbound Highway 99 northbound in the area of Mission Avenue when a Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV ran into the back of a big rig for unknown reasons, said Sgt. Ricky Franklin. The SUV sustained minor damage but became disabled in the middle of the freeway.

Minutes later another big rig crashed into the Grand Cherokee.

The second collision killed the SUV driver, a female in her 40s, Franklin said.

The incident remains under investigation.

