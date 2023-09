FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol released statewide numbers for maximum enforcement for Labor Day weekend.

CHP says they issued 17,545 citations, made 1,066 DUI arrests, and made 1,273 NonDUI arrests statewide.

Fresno CHP officials say officers arrested 25 drivers for DUI and issued 144 citations. The statewide enforcement was from 6:00 p.m. Friday through Monday night at midnight.