FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over 30 million dollars in stolen items have been recovered by the California Highway Patrol since 2019.

Now, the CHP announced they are ramping up their efforts to stop retail theft which is hurting cities and businesses’ bottom lines.

With directive and support from Governor Gavin Newsom, this statewide agency says they will bring a higher focus to cities like Fresno, where retail thefts happen the most.

“That has to come to a stop, enough is enough,” said Assistant Commissioner Ceto Ortiz with CHP.

In a four-year span, since the CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force began operation, officers have done over 1,800 investigations and arrested nearly 1,300 people stealing from stores.

“We have recovered nearly 330 thousand items of value that have totaled more than 30 million dollars,” he said.

$30.7 million dollars that CHP says was taken by thieves.

Things like watches, 4K TVs, designer purses, and clothing, were ultimately recovered and returned to stores.

“Look at the display of some of the items that were taken, look at this generator here, how large that was,” said Ortiz.

But it’s a recent wave of retail thefts that has the CHP racing to get ahead of the curve.

“Our CHP investigators have identified areas suffering from a significant loss of retail theft,” said Central Division CHP Chief Rodney Ellison.

Fresno, Bakersfield, Modesto, and Visalia have seen the highest number of retail thefts throughout the central part of the state.

“Governor Newsom has provided additional funding and resources to the CHP so that we can establish retail theft task forces throughout the state of California. I think the public expects law enforcement to keep people accountable, that is the mission the direction the governor has given the CHP and we’re going to follow that,” Ortiz said, “And we’re going to lead and hold people accountable by arresting them and providing solid cases, so they are prosecuted at the local level.”

We asked investigators how many of those nearly 1,300 arrests are repeat offenders, they told us the overall total is a combination of new and repeat.