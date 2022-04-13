FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/.KGPE) – A person had to be airlifted to the hospital after a collision on Highway 180, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 3:45 P.M. they responded to a collision in the area of Newmark Avenue and Highway 180.

Officers say a car was traveling east on Highway 180, when an oncoming SUV traveling west turned to head north on Newmark Avenue.

According to CHP the SUV drove right in front of the eastbound car and collided.

The SUV was overturned in the collision and two occupants were ejected from the SUV according to CHP.

CHP says they believe the two men were not wearing their seatbelts along with an additional occupant.

One of the people that were ejected had to be airlifted with serious injuries and the other was sent to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries.

CHP says they do not suspect drugs or alcohol played a role in this collision at this time.