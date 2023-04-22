A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – A man was struck and killed by a teenage driver early Saturday morning in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers with the CHP responded to a report of a vehicle versus a pedestrian collision on Mount Whitney Avenue, west of Hayes Avenue, around 12:40 a.m.

Investigators say the incident occurred when a 30-year-old Fresno man allegedly ran across the roadway and into the path of a Nissan 350Z going westbound.

Officers say the driver of the Nissan was a 16-year-old male from Riverdale.

The vehicle’s driver told investigators he was unable to take evasive action to avoid hitting the pedestrian, which upon impact, caused fatal injuries to the man. He died at the scene.

The CHP says they do not believe the teen driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but a toxicology test will determine if the pedestrian was under the influence.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.