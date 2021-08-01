CHP: Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 99 for second day in a row

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was struck and killed early Sunday morning on Highway 99, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Officials say Ramon Lujan, 28 of Fresno, was killed after running directly into the path of an oncoming SUV on northbound Highway 99, north of Teilman Avenue.

The incident took place around 12:30 a.m. on the northbound side of Highway 99 on Sunday.

Officials investigating the incident say Lujan was running westbound from the right shoulder of the highway towards the center divider before he was struck.

Investigators also say Lujan was struck by another vehicle after being hit by the SUV.

CHP says the SUV driver is not suspected to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and it is unknown at this time if Lujan was under the influence at the time of the accident.

This is the second person killed on Highway 99 within the past two days and CHP says this incident is an ongoing investigation.