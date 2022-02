TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – No arrests made after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Tulare on Tuesday, according to the CHP.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on the Bardsley Avenue on-ramp to Highway 99.

Officers say a man ran directly into the path of a passing car and died at the scene. Investigators say drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

The pedestrian was only identified as a 49-year-old man from Visalia. His name has not been officially released.