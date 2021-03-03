CHP: Pedestrian on Hwy 180 struck by a passing vehicle

Pedestrian on Hwy 180 struck by a passing vehicle
May 04 2021 05:30 pm

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman attempting to cross a section of Highway 180 in Fresno on Wednesday received serious injuries after she was struck by a passing vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say the unidentified woman was hit shortly before 8 p.m. in the area of Cedar Avenue and Highway 180. The force of the crash threw the pedestrian from the number one lane to the central divider. She received serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured. The crash remains under investigation.

