Southbound traffic on the 5 being paced over the Grapevine by the CHP on Thursday, March 11. (Courtesy of Caltrans)

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Highway Patrol on Thursday is pacing traffic on both sides of Interstate 5 over the Grapevine due to snow.

Update 2: CHP running escorts on NB & SB I-5 in the Grapevine. A brief storm cell dropped snow & ice/hail & is moving on. Caltrans trucks are plowing & spreading de-icer. https://t.co/xbyTKqK844 #grapevine @CaltransDist6 @CHPFortTejon @BakersfieldChp @CHP_Newhall https://t.co/0VdZ7Vzgv0 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) March 11, 2021

CHP’s Central Division urged motorists traveling this direction to continue monitoring weather and roadway conditions.