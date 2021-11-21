CHP: Overturned vehicle crash on Highway 99, south of Collier Road blocking both lanes of traffic

MERCED, COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Drivers can expect delays on Highway 99 in Livingston due to a traffic collision involving an overturned vehicle, California Highway Patrol officials say.

Just after 9:00 a.m., officers say an overturned vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 99, south of Collier Road has blocked both lanes of traffic.

CHP officials say officers are currently on scene and traffic is moving slowly along the shoulder of the road.

Authorities are asking drivers to be patient and to expect delays in this area. CHP suggests drivers find alternative routes if possible as officers work to clear the roadway.