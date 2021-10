MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An overturned big rig on Highway 99 has blocked both lanes of traffic on Saturday, according to CHP officials.

CHP officers on scene say the big rig overturned was involved in a traffic collision on northbound Highway 99 near Collier Road.

Officials are telling drivers to expect delays and asking them to find alternate routes while officers work to clear the roadway at this time.

CHP says they are not sure when the roadway will be open again at this time.