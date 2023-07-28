SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died following a fatal crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on a skateboard, with the entire incident being witnessed by an officer, the California Highway Patrol says.

According to CHP, it received a call around 7:23 p.m. Friday about a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in the intersection of Highland and Conejo Avenues.

CHP says the pedestrian was on a skateboard traveling westbound on Conejo Avenue and approached a red light. Investigators say a white Dodge was traveling southbound and tried to avoid the collision but it was not possible.

According to officers, a CHP unit was traveling a few cars back from the vehicle involved in the incident, and they witnessed the collision. They tried to give medical assistance to the pedestrian, but he ended up succumbing to his injuries.

Officers say the pedestrian appears to be a Hispanic male in his 20’s.

The driver did not report any injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Officers remind the public to be aware of their surroundings while driving.

“High vision horizon while you are driving. Try to pay attention to things far out in front of the vehicle and hopefully if there are any impediments you’ll have the opportunity to try to avoid them and break in time,” said Sgt. Joseph Bianchi with CHP.