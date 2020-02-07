CHP officer teaches driver how to change a flat tire

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Changing a tire is not something you learn at school.

So when California Highway Patrol officer had a chance to teach someone how to change a tire he jumped at it.

The CHP said “as rare as it is to see a motor officer with a smile, so is the opportunity to teach someone how to change a tire. You never know when the time will come, so always be prepared and have the necessary tools and equipment ready to go (minus the motor officer)!”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.