CHP officer teaches driver how to change a flat tire

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Changing a tire is not something you learn at school. 

So when California Highway Patrol officer had a chance to teach someone how to change a tire he jumped at it.

The CHP said “as rare as it is to see a motor officer with a smile, so is the opportunity to teach someone how to change a tire. You never know when the time will come, so always be prepared and have the necessary tools and equipment ready to go (minus the motor officer)!”

