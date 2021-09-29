CHP: Off-road vehicle stolen from actor Dylan Sprouse in Mariposa

Actor Dylan Sprouse poses for a photo with a California Highway Patrol officer in Mariposa. (Photo: CHP – Mariposa.)

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Disney Channel actor stopped by the California Highway Patrol office in Mariposa on Wednesday.

Officers say Dylan Sprouse, known for his role in the ‘Suite Life of Zack and Cody,’ visited the office to report that his off-road vehicle had been stolen.

The CHP says the vehicle stolen from Sprouse was a red 2020 Kawasaki Mule.

During the visit, Sprouse took a moment to pose with officers for a couple of photos.

In a Facebook post, the CHP shared the photos, along with a message urging the public to be wary of any advertisements for an off-road vehicle matching the description of Sprouse’s.

“If you see a too good to be true deal on a red 2020 Kawasaki Mule for sale beware,” wrote the California Highway Patrol.