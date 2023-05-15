MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was killed after they were involved in a rollover crash in the Merced County area early morning Monday, officials with the California Highway Patrol say.

According to the CHP, on Monday at approximately 6:00 a.m. they received a call reporting a traffic crash involving a solo vehicle into a field in the area of Highway 59, north of McNamara Road. When CHP officers and paramedics responded to the scene, they say located a 2007 Scion Sedan with major rollover damage.

During the investigation, officials say located the driver approximately 40 feet from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP investigators say the driver was driving southbound on Highway 59 north of McNamara Road at an unknown high rate of speed and for reasons yet to be determined, he veered to the left across the northbound lane of Highway 59 and onto the east shoulder where the vehicle rolled over multiple times.

Officials say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the sedan which came to rest on its roof in the dirt/grass field located on the east shoulder of Highway 59.

CHP says at this time is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The victim is yet to be officially identified.