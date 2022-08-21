FRIANT, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist was injured after he crashed into a shipping container Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported just after 11:00 a.m. at Friant Road and Belcher Street in Friant.

Investigators say a man was riding a motorcycle with a group of bikers when he went around a curve, perhaps at a high rate of speed, and hit the shipping container.

Both the rider and his motorcycle went into the container.

The motorcycle that was involved in the accident.

Officers say the container doors were locked, so fire crews had to cut the lock to get in and rescue the injured man.

The rider was awake and talking with first responders when he was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators say the shipping container had a pallet of books stored on the side where the rider went in, stopping him from hitting the opposite end of the container.