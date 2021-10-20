CHP: Motorcyclist left with major injuries after being hit by drunk driver in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist was left with major injuries after being hit by a drunk driver on Wednesday night, according to CHP officials.

The collision took place around 7:00 p.m. near South Marks and West Adams avenues. Authorities say the motorcyclist had the right of way but was hit by a pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with major injuries. Officials have not given an update on the victim’s condition at this time.

CHP authorities say the party responsible for the crash was arrested on felony DUI charges and was double the legal limit.