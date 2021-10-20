CHP: Motorcyclist left with major injuries after being hit by drunk driver in Fresno County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist was left with major injuries after being hit by a drunk driver on Wednesday night, according to CHP officials.

The collision took place around 7:00 p.m. near South Marks and West Adams avenues. Authorities say the motorcyclist had the right of way but was hit by a pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with major injuries. Officials have not given an update on the victim’s condition at this time.

CHP authorities say the party responsible for the crash was arrested on felony DUI charges and was double the legal limit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com