FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car head-on Saturday evening near Millerton Lake, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 11 p.m. they responded to Millerton Road, west of Winchell Cove Road for a reported two-vehicle head-on collision.

Preliminary investigation determined a 63-year-old man was riding his motorcycle westbound on Millerton Road at the same time a Chrysler was traveling eastbound on the same road.

For reasons yet to be determined, officers say the motorcyclist allowed his bike to veer left, across the solid double yellow line onto the eastbound lane directly in the path of the Chrysler. The driver was unable to avoid the motorcyclist and they collided head-on, causing the rider to be ejected from his bike onto the roadway.

Officials say the motorcyclist was later pronounced dead due to his injuries and all three occupants of the Chrysler were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

CHP says they are awaiting toxicology results to determine whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor. The investigation is ongoing.