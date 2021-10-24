CHP: Motorcyclist killed after crashing into minivan in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist was killed after he crashed into a minivan on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 1:10 p.m., officers were called out to the area of McKinley and Temperance avenues after it was reported that a motorcycle had just been involved in an accident with a minivan.

Officers say a 38-year-old man on a motorcycle was speeding down McKinley when a minivan pulled onto the right shoulder and made a U-turn directly in his path.

The motorcycle slammed into the driver’s side of the minivan, causing fatal injuries to the rider and ejecting him from the bike.

The investigation is ongoing, but officers say drugs or alcohol was not a factor in the crash.