CHP: Motorcyclist killed after crashing into minivan in Fresno

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist was killed after he crashed into a minivan on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 1:10 p.m., officers were called out to the area of McKinley and Temperance avenues after it was reported that a motorcycle had just been involved in an accident with a minivan.

Officers say a 38-year-old man on a motorcycle was speeding down McKinley when a minivan pulled onto the right shoulder and made a U-turn directly in his path.

The motorcycle slammed into the driver’s side of the minivan, causing fatal injuries to the rider and ejecting him from the bike.

The investigation is ongoing, but officers say drugs or alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com