CHP: Motorcyclist killed after crash outside Fresno

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday, according to CHP officials.

Officers responded to North Friant and Lost Lake roads around 11:00 a.m. for a report of a solo motorcycle collision.

According to investigators, the motorcyclist had been traveling eastbound on the shoulder of Friant Road before the crash occurred.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released. Officers on scene describe the victim as a man in his late 20’s or early 30’s and say he was wearing a helmet and protective gear at the time of the crash.

CHP says they are currently investigating and that speed appears to be a factor in the incident.

