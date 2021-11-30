CHP: Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in Tulare County

Tulare County, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after an accident near Dinuba, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 3:40 p.m., dispatch received a call of an accident involving a vehicle and motorcyclist on Avenue 416 and Road 112.

A 1994 Chrysler was pulling out on a dirt extended path southbound of Road 112.

Officials say the vehicle pulled out directly in front of the motorcyclist, where they collided.

The motorist reportedly sustained major injuries and is in critical condition. They were air-lifted to Kaweah Delta.

Authorities have ruled out DUI.

CHP would like to inform people do not rely on that one headlight of a motorcyclist and to be aware of your surroundings