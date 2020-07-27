KSEE24 RESCAN /
CHP: Motorcyclist hospitalized after colliding into a vehicle outside of Fresno

Local News
Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after colliding into a vehicle outside of Fresno Sunday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Jensen and McCall Avenues at around 3:30 p.m. for a call of a motorcyclist that had collided into a vehicle.

Witnesses told CHP the driver of the motorcyclist made a right onto McCall Ave on a red light and collided into a Nissan Altima driven by a 34-year-old woman of Parlier.

The motorcyclist was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. Authorities say he was wearing a helmet and was identified as a 76-year-old man of Fresno.

No other details were available.

