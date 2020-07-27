CHP: Motorcyclist hospitalized after colliding into a vehicle outside of Fresno

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after colliding into a vehicle outside of Fresno Sunday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Jensen and McCall Avenues at around 3:30 p.m. for a call of a motorcyclist that had collided into a vehicle.

Witnesses told CHP the driver of the motorcyclist made a right onto McCall Ave on a red light and collided into a Nissan Altima driven by a 34-year-old woman of Parlier.

The motorcyclist was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. Authorities say he was wearing a helmet and was identified as a 76-year-old man of Fresno.

No other details were available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.