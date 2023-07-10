VISALIA. Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person riding a motorcyclist was killed following a crash with an SUV in Tulare County on Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say the 36-year-old driver of the motorcycle was riding with a nine-year-old girl in the area of Highway 201 and Road 176 at unsafe speeds for the slower-moving traffic ahead when it crashed into the side of an SUV.

According to the CHP, the driver was killed and the nine-year-old passenger sustained major injuries and was taken to the hospital. One passenger in the SUV was also taken to the hospital.

The driver and passenger on the motorcycle were not officially identified, but both are from Dinuba, according to the CHP. Officers add that there were seven people inside the SUV, ages ranging from 45 years old to six years old, and all were from Dublin, Ohio.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.