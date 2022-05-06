MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist died after driving off a road, and being flung from his bike near Oakhurst, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On Wednesday, around 11:40 a.m. officers responded to a call about a motorcycle down in the area of Road 221 and Road 222 near Oakhurst.

Cal Fire units were on the scene when officers arrived. CHP officers say the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead on the scene.

After investigating the incident officers say they determined that the rider was heading east on Road 222 at an undetermined speed when the driver failed to make a left turn.

This forced the driver onto the south dirt shoulder, ejecting the rider and the motorcycle struck a sign that belongs to the U.S. Forestry Department, according to CHP officials.

The collision is still under investigation, and officers say they do not know whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision at this time.