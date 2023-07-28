MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist is dead after the Harley Davidson he was riding crashed into a truck south of Atwater on Thursday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the 61-year-old motorcyclist was driving in the area of Applegate Road and Atwater Jordan Road when it veered to the left and into the path of an oncoming truck. The motorcyclist was killed at the scene.

The driver of the truck was uninjured and was cooperating with crash scene investigators, according to the California Highway Patrol. Investigators The driver of the truck was not under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, officers say, but it is unknown if the motorcyclist was under the influence at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.