MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One motorcyclist is dead after a head-on collision in Merced County late Wednesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On August 23, at approximately 10:22 p.m., CHP received a report of a head-on injury traffic crash in the area of Highway 165 and August Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, CHP officers determined this to be a two-vehicle head-on crash with a fatality.

Preliminary investigation determined that a 35-year-old man out of Hilmar, CA was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson Motorcycle northbound on Highway 165, south of Olso Rd., at approximately 45 to 50 mph.

A 33-year-old woman from Newman was driving a 2013 Audi SUV southbound on Highway 165, south of Olso Rd. at approximately 55 mph.

The driver attempted to pass a semi-truck/trailer combination and pickup truck which were traveling southbound on Highway 165 directly in front of her.

The motorcycle rider observed the Audi directly in his lane and swerved to his right onto the east shoulder of Highway 165 to avoid the crash.

However, the driver of the Audi also simultaneously swerved to her left and onto the east shoulder of Highway 165.

Officers say the motorcycle and vehicle collided head-on on the east shoulder of Highway 165, south of Olso Rd.

The motorcycle rider succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash, officials say.

The driver and her 12-year-old male passenger did not sustain any injuries.

Drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this crash and officers say it is still under investigation.