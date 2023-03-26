FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 59-year-old man from Fresno is dead after being involved in a collision with a teen driver Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 2:30 p.m. they responded to a call of a two-vehicle collision with injuries on SR-168 near Gooseberry Road.

Upon arrival, authorities say they learned a male motorcyclist was traveling westbound on SR-168 west of Gooseberry Road. When he entered a curve on the road, he lost control and slid into the opposing eastbound lane.

CHP officers say an SUV was traveling in the opposing lane and was unable to avoid colliding with the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the driver of the SUV was not injured and is a 16-year-old. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the collision.