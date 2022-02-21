CHP: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash outside Atwater

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital after a collision with another vehicle on Monday, according to California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP, the motorcyclist was heading eastbound down Avenue 2 prior to the crash.

Officials say an oncoming SUV was preparing to make a left turn and did not see the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist collided with the right side of the SUV and was thrown off his bike, according to CHP.

The motorcyclist was reported to have major injuries and had to be airlifted to a hospital.

The SUV had three passengers with minor injuries reported.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officials say the motorcyclist’s speed may have been a factor.