CHP: Motorcycle rider seriously injured following pickup truck crash in Fresno

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A motorcycle rider was left with major injuries after colliding with a pickup truck in Fresno Wednesday night.

The crash took place at Van Ness Boulevard and Sierra Avenue shortly before 7 p.m.

12-9 TRUCK VS MOTORCYLE STILL MAP

Officers say it is unclear what caused the collision, but the rider was thrown from his motorcycle as result. The driver of the pickup is cooperating with the investigation.

Officers say the crash was not DUI related.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com