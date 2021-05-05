CHP motorcycle officer involved in crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. near McCall and Ashlan avenues.

The CHP said a farm tractor was headed east on Ashlan when the officer who was also traveling east on Ashlan hit the rear of the tractor.

The officer was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with significant injuries, according to the CHP.