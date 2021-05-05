CHP motorcycle officer involved in crash in Fresno County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. near McCall and Ashlan avenues.

The CHP said a farm tractor was headed east on Ashlan when the officer who was also traveling east on Ashlan hit the rear of the tractor. 

The officer was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with significant injuries, according to the CHP.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com