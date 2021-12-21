CHP motorcycle officer injured in car crash on Christmas Tree Lane, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcycle officer was involved in a car crash on Christmas Tree Lane on Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 10:40 p.m. near the intersection of Lansing Way and Van Ness Boulevard.

While investigating, officials say they learned the officer had been traveling with his emergency lights and sirens activated while trying to clear out traffic near the intersection.

A photo of the scene.

Authorities say a truck drove into the intersection and collided with the motorcycle officer.

The officer was ejected from his bike and suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured and pulled over following the crash.

No other details have been released by authorities at this time.