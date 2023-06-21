MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Medals of Valor were announced on Wednesday for 10 California Highway Patrol officers for showing their courage to save lives – and one of them is a CHP officer from Merced County.

According to the CHP, Officer Jorgensen received his Medal of Valor following an incident that took place on Aug. 15, 2021, where he and his partner responded to a crash scene on Highway 140 in Merced.

Upon arrival, officers say they observed a truck on the shoulder with major front-end damage with its engine compartment engulfed in flames.

Officials say Officer Jorgensen quickly exited the patrol car, grabbed his fire extinguisher, and ran toward the truck, inhaling heavy smoke and extinguisher dust for about three minutes while trying to extinguish the flames.

Officers states there was a driver trapped inside the truck who appeared injured, and Officer Jorgensen’s partner at the moment tried to open the truck cab.

CHP says Jorgensen realized the flames were spreading to the inside of the truck cab, so he ran around the passenger side door, entered the passenger compartment, and tried to dislodge the driver from under the steering wheel.

According to CHP, Jorgensen and a witness who assisted him were able to pull out the driver completely out of the burning truck and to safety until medical aid could arrive.

The driver survive major injuries, but survived the incident.