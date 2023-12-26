MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead following a head-on collision in Merced, the California Highway Patrol said.

The Merced Communication Center says they received a report of a head-on injury traffic crash in the area of State Route 59 and Rahilly Road on Monday around 10:47 a.m. CHP Merced Area was sent to investigate.

Upon arrival, CHP officers determined this to be a two-vehicle head-on crash with one fatality. Officers say a preliminary investigation determined that a 20-year-old male out of Atwater was driving a 2019 Jeep SUV southbound on Highway 59, south of McNamara Road at an unknown rate of speed.

At the same time, officers say a 54-year-old out of Fresno was driving a 2020 Freight Line Box Truck northbound on Highway 59, south of McNamara Road at approximately 50 mph.

For unknown reasons, CHP says the driver of the Jeep veered to the left and directly in the path of the Box Truck. Both vehicles collided head-on within the northbound lane of Highway 59, south of McNamara Road. The 20-year-old succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Officers say the driver of the Box Truck did not sustain any injuries as a result of the traffic crash. He was also determined to not be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and assisted investigating officers.

This is an ongoing investigation.