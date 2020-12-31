CHP Maximum Enforcement in effect over New Year’s holiday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — More California Highway Patrol officers will be out on patrol over New Year’s weekend during its Maximum Enforcement Period.

It begins at 6 p.m. Thursday and lasts until Sunday.

At least 38 people were killed in collisions in CA during the CHP's Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period. CHP officers also made 573 DUI arrests statewide during the 78-hour holiday enforcement effort. A similar effort for New Year's will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31. — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) December 28, 2020

Officers will look out for reckless driving, which includes speeding and driving under the influence.

The previous Maximum Enforcement Period was during Christmas weekend, where the CHP made 573 DUI arrests statewide during a 78-hour effort.

“Heading into the new year, the mission of the CHP is unchanged to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Together, with the public’s commitment to safe and sober driving, our officers will continue to work to make California’s roadways safe for all who use them.”