CHP Maximum Enforcement in effect over New Year’s holiday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — More California Highway Patrol officers will be out on patrol over New Year’s weekend during its Maximum Enforcement Period.
It begins at 6 p.m. Thursday and lasts until Sunday.
Officers will look out for reckless driving, which includes speeding and driving under the influence.
The previous Maximum Enforcement Period was during Christmas weekend, where the CHP made 573 DUI arrests statewide during a 78-hour effort.
“Heading into the new year, the mission of the CHP is unchanged to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Together, with the public’s commitment to safe and sober driving, our officers will continue to work to make California’s roadways safe for all who use them.”
