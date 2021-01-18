CHP: Maserati broadsided in Fresno County crash, 4 people hospitalized

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Four people are in the hospital following a two-car collision in Fresno County late Monday afternoon.

According to the CHP, the crash took place at around 4:19 p.m. in the area of Lincoln and Cornelia avenues.

The crash was between a Maserati coupe and Mazda SUV. Officers say the Mazda failed to stop at a stop sign and broadsided the Maserati, pushing the coupe into an unoccupied building nearby.

A 45-year-old woman was the only occupant of the Mazda; a 50-year-old man was driving the Maserati, with two other passengers. All were taken to local hospitals with minor to moderate injuries.

Crash investigators do not believe that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.