FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person walking in the roadway was struck and killed by a driver in Fresno County on Thursday, according to the CHP.

Officers say the crash took place at around 9:50 p.m. on the 11000 block of Rose Avenue near Selma. The man struck by the passing vehicle has not been officially identified. It is unknown why he was walking in the road or where he was going to or from.

“At this location it’s extremely dark out if you are walking as a pedestrian you have to stay off the roadway and be advised it’s very dark out here and very hard to see,” said CHP Officer Anthony Simonian.

Investigators add that the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian is cooperating. It is not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.