CHP: Man struck and killed while walking along Highway 145 near Kerman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man struck and killed while walking along Highway 145 near Kerman
February 07 2021 03:30 pm

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KGPE/KSEE) – A man is dead following a crash just north of Kerman Friday night.

According to the CHP, the crash took place at around 7 p.m. on Highway 145, north of Belmont Avenue.

Investigators say a man was crossing the highway and walked into the path of an SUV. He was hit and thrown into the northbound lane where he was hit a second time by a car.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been officially identified.

Officers say all drivers involved stayed at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com