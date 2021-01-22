CHP: Man struck and killed while walking along Highway 145 near Kerman

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KGPE/KSEE) – A man is dead following a crash just north of Kerman Friday night.

According to the CHP, the crash took place at around 7 p.m. on Highway 145, north of Belmont Avenue.

Investigators say a man was crossing the highway and walked into the path of an SUV. He was hit and thrown into the northbound lane where he was hit a second time by a car.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been officially identified.

Officers say all drivers involved stayed at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.